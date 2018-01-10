Jets' Patrik Laine: Reaches 100-point career mark
Laine reached 100 career NHL points with a power-play goal in Tuesday's win over the Sabres.
Laine required just 117 games to reach 100 points -- the second-fewest amount of games needed to reach the milestone among all players to debut with the Jets/ Thrashers franchise. Laine continues to deliver for a surging Winnipeg squad and is up to 19 goals and 36 points in 44 contests. The sniper has netted 11 of his goals with the man advantage and is one of the most lethal fantasy forwards you can have on your roster.
