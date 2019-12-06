Jets' Patrik Laine: Reaches 20-assist mark
Laine recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Laine reached the 20-assist mark for the fourth time in his four-year career. He's never had more than 28 helpers in a season, but the Finn may change that sooner rather than later. For the year, Laine is up to 28 points in 27 appearances, adding 85 shots and 45 hits to round out his stat line.
