Jets' Patrik Laine: Records helper
Laine snagged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Laine continues to thrive on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit, as he racked up eight points in his last seven games, including six with the man advantage. The elite sniper won't match his career-high 70 points from last season, but should easily get to the 50-point mark and might have just enough time to push for 60.
