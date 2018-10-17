Jets' Patrik Laine: Records power-play apple
Laine generated a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime home loss to the Oilers.
One of 10 skaters for Winnipeg to find the scoresheet in this one, Laine also fired a season- and game-high seven shots on goal, but he was blanked each time. Still, the Jets' second overall pick from the 2016 draft is off to a pretty good start with two goals and another pair of helpers through the first six contests -- three of those points were accumulated on the man advantage.
