Jets' Patrik Laine: Records two helpers
Laine registered two assists through 20:28 of ice time (5:09 with the man advantage) during Friday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
One of the helpers came on the power play to give Laine 14 points with the man advantage for the campaign, which also ties last season's mark. The sophomore will be counted on to step up offensively with Mark Scheifele (upper body) out long term, and Laine has slotted into a potentially potent fantasy setup skating with Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor in all situations. It's also worth noting that Friday's multi-point showing improves the Finn to seven goals and seven assists through 14 December games.
