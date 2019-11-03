Jets' Patrik Laine: Returns against Golden Knights

Laine (lower body) will play Saturday against the Golden Knights, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Laine returns to Winnipeg's lineup after missing its last two games with a lower-body injury. He'll slot into a second-line role and figures to also see a good chunk of power-play time. The Finnish forward has three goals and 10 assists in 13 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories