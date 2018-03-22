Jets' Patrik Laine: Ruled out Friday

Laine will miss at least Friday's clash with the Ducks due to a bruised foot.

Laine could also be ruled out for Sunday's tilt with Nashville with coach Paul Maurice stating, "As soon as he can put his foot back in the boot and skate, he'll be back playing." The immediate concern was that the winger had broken something when he blocked a shot against the Kings on Tuesday, but it appears everything is still intact. Unfortunately for the Finn, even one game on the sidelines could cost him a chance at the Richard Rocket Trophy, for which he trails Alex Ovechkin by just one goal and is ahead of Evgeni Malkin by a pair.