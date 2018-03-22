Jets' Patrik Laine: Ruled out Friday
Laine will miss at least Friday's clash with the Ducks due to a bruised foot.
Laine could also be ruled out for Sunday's tilt with Nashville with coach Paul Maurice stating, "As soon as he can put his foot back in the boot and skate, he'll be back playing." The immediate concern was that the winger had broken something when he blocked a shot against the Kings on Tuesday, but it appears everything is still intact. Unfortunately for the Finn, even one game on the sidelines could cost him a chance at the Richard Rocket Trophy, for which he trails Alex Ovechkin by just one goal and is ahead of Evgeni Malkin by a pair.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...