Laine (upper body) won't play Monday in Toronto, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Laine tried to give it a go in Monday's morning skate after departing Sunday's practice, but he only lasted a few minutes Monday and won't play in the evening's game as a result. His next chance to rejoin the lineup will come Tuesday in Ottawa, though there's a good chance Laine won't be ready to play by then.