Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores 100th goal of career
Laine scored twice Thursday in a 6-5 win over Chicago.
Laine scored his 20th goal of the season and 100th of his career less than two minutes into Thursday's game. He would add another goal in the third period while Winnipeg was on a power play. The Finnish sniper has now scored a total of 13 times over his last six games. Meanwhile, Laine has just three assists in 2018-19, but Winnipeg isn't paying the 20-year-old to pass the puck so one might expect his assist numbers to pale in comparison to his goal output.
