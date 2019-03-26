Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores 30th of season

Laine found the back of the net in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

The power-play marker snaps Laine's goalless drought at 12 games and moves him up to 30 goals on the year, to go along with 20 assists. It's not all positive though, as Laine continues to struggle on the defensive side of things, owning a team-worst minus-17 rating through 76 games in 2018-19.