Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores again in Game 2

Laine scored a power-play goal on five shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Laine has two goals -- representing half of the Jets' offense in the series -- as well as eight shots in the first two games of the series. He's coming off a career-worst 50 points in 82 games this year, but he still hit 30 goals, and he's showing all of his elite scoring skill so far. However, with coach Paul Maurice not having the last change in Games 3 and 4, Laine may find his matchups less favorable in St. Louis.