Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores again Thursday
Laine scored his 39th goal of the season on his only shot in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Devils.
The 19-year-old is now just one goal back of Alex Ovechkin in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy. Laine has an incredible 14 goals and 20 points over the course of his current 10-game point streak, and while he can't keep that pace up forever, the young sniper will remain a prominent part of the jets' offense down the stretch.
