Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores goal in rout

Laine scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 7-3 shelling of the Flyers.

Laine recorded points in three straight games and has racked up 11 in his last nine contests. The winger is averaging a point per game this year and could get back over the 70-point mark for the second time in his four-year NHL career. Last season's 30-goal, 50-point campaign can probably be considered the Finn's floor in terms of fantasy production moving forward.