Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores goal in rout
Laine scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 7-3 shelling of the Flyers.
Laine recorded points in three straight games and has racked up 11 in his last nine contests. The winger is averaging a point per game this year and could get back over the 70-point mark for the second time in his four-year NHL career. Last season's 30-goal, 50-point campaign can probably be considered the Finn's floor in terms of fantasy production moving forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.