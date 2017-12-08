Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores in fourth straight
Laine scored a goal, added two assists and registered four shots on net during Thursday's 6-4 loss to Florida.
The sophomore sniper now has four tallies and four helpers through his past four contests and is up to 15 goals and 25 points through 29 games for the campaign. If there were any questions surrounding Laine's fantasy value, he's quickly answered them with his recent offensive surge. Continue to view him as a high-end asset in all settings.
