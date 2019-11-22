Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores in second straight
Laine scored a goal and had three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.
Laine was credited with his sixth goal of the year when Tucker Poolman's point shot banked in off Laine's torso, bringing the Jets to within 3-2 midway through the third. Goals have been tough to come by this year for Laine, but he's now scored in back-to-back games after lighting the lamp just once in his previous 14.
