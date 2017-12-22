Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores in third straight
Laine extended his goal-scoring streak to three games with a second-period tally during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to Boston.
Now up to 18 goals, 29 points and 99 shots for the campaign, Laine is showing no signs of a sophomore slump. He's an elite scorer, and with 13 power-play points already, the 19-year-old winger is quickly proving to be one of the most dangerous players up a man in the league. It also helps his value that the Jets are contending in the Western Conference.
