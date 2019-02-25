Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores Jets' lone goal
Laine scored the Jets' only goal Sunday in their loss to the Coyotes, tallying on the power play 2:11 into the game.
After going through a 15-game goalless drought, Laine has scored in back-to-back games, giving him 28 on the season.
