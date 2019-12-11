Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores ninth goal
Laine scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Laine found the net with 77 seconds left in the second period to give the Jets a 4-1 lead. It was the ninth goal of the season for the 21-year-old, who has hit the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games (five goals, six assists). Although his goal-scoring rate is down from his first three NHL seasons, Laine is producing at a point-per-game clip for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.