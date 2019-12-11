Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores ninth goal

Laine scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Laine found the net with 77 seconds left in the second period to give the Jets a 4-1 lead. It was the ninth goal of the season for the 21-year-old, who has hit the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games (five goals, six assists). Although his goal-scoring rate is down from his first three NHL seasons, Laine is producing at a point-per-game clip for the first time in his career.