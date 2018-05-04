Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores power-play goal in Game 4 loss

Laine scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators in Game 4.

After going six games without finding the back of the net, Laine finally broke his slump inside the final minute of Thursday's loss to ruin Pekka Rinne's shutout. With the series tied at 2-2 and heading back to Nashville on Saturday for Game 5, Winnipeg will need a more consistent effort from their 20-year-old star if they're going to advance to the Western Conference Finals.