Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores power-play goal Thursday

Laine registered his third power-play goal of the season in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Canucks.

After having missed the net on a previous attempt, the Jets' PP cycled the puck back to Laine for a one-timer that he converted short side against Anders Nilsson. Four of the sniper's five points have been scored with the man advantage, which allows him to play with all-star teammates Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. While a lack of 5-on-5 productivity might be a slight concern, the fact that the Finn continues to rack up points will likely quell any fears of a slump in scoring.