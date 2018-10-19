Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores power-play goal Thursday
Laine registered his third power-play goal of the season in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Canucks.
After having missed the net on a previous attempt, the Jets' PP cycled the puck back to Laine for a one-timer that he converted short side against Anders Nilsson. Four of the sniper's five points have been scored with the man advantage, which allows him to play with all-star teammates Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. While a lack of 5-on-5 productivity might be a slight concern, the fact that the Finn continues to rack up points will likely quell any fears of a slump in scoring.
