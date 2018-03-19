Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores twice in win

Laine extended his point streak to 15 games Sunday, scoring a pair of goals -- one on the power play -- in a victory over Dallas.

Laine is on an absolute tear right now, as his franchise-record 15-game point streak is the longest point streak by a teenager in NHL history. He's now scored nine times in 14 career games against the Stars and has moved into a tie for the NHL goal-scoring lead (43). The Finnish sniper is a fantasy goldmine and an automatic roll every game.