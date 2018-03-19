Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores twice in win
Laine extended his point streak to 15 games Sunday, scoring a pair of goals -- one on the power play -- in a victory over Dallas.
Laine is on an absolute tear right now, as his franchise-record 15-game point streak is the longest point streak by a teenager in NHL history. He's now scored nine times in 14 career games against the Stars and has moved into a tie for the NHL goal-scoring lead (43). The Finnish sniper is a fantasy goldmine and an automatic roll every game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...