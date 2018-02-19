Jets' Patrik Laine: Second straight multi-point game
Laine had his second straight multi-point game Sunday against the Panthers, potting his 27th goal of the season and adding a helper.
Laine continues to prove he's one of the best snipers in the game. The Finnish forward is up to 27 goals in 59 contests and is a prime reason the Jets sit atop the Central Division standings. Look for the sniper to continue piling on the goals as Winnipeg prepares for the postseason.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...