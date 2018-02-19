Jets' Patrik Laine: Second straight multi-point game

Laine had his second straight multi-point game Sunday against the Panthers, potting his 27th goal of the season and adding a helper.

Laine continues to prove he's one of the best snipers in the game. The Finnish forward is up to 27 goals in 59 contests and is a prime reason the Jets sit atop the Central Division standings. Look for the sniper to continue piling on the goals as Winnipeg prepares for the postseason.

