Jets' Patrik Laine: Sets up game-winning goal

Laine (lower body) provided an assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Laine's contribution to the offense couldn't have come at a better time, as he laced a pass to Kyle Connor in overtime for the decisive marker. The Finnish winger missed two games with the injury, but he's back to his surprisingly unselfish ways already. Laine has three goals and 11 assists in 13 contests this year.