Jets' Patrik Laine: Sets up pair of goals
Laine collected two assists and five shots with a plus-2 rating Tuesday in a 4-0 victory over the Canucks.
Laine was in on both of Kyle Connor's goals, drawing a secondary assist in the first period and the primary helper on Conner's empty-netter late in regulation. Laine has just one goal in 10 games since the Christmas but his five shots on goal in each of the last two tilts are an encouraging sign. The 21-year-old has 15 goals and 43 points in 45 games this season, leaving him within striking distance of the 50 points he put up all of last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.