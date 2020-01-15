Jets' Patrik Laine: Sets up pair of goals

Laine collected two assists and five shots with a plus-2 rating Tuesday in a 4-0 victory over the Canucks.

Laine was in on both of Kyle Connor's goals, drawing a secondary assist in the first period and the primary helper on Conner's empty-netter late in regulation. Laine has just one goal in 10 games since the Christmas but his five shots on goal in each of the last two tilts are an encouraging sign. The 21-year-old has 15 goals and 43 points in 45 games this season, leaving him within striking distance of the 50 points he put up all of last year.