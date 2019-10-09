Jets' Patrik Laine: Setting up teammates
Laine bagged three assists in a 4-1 Jets win over the Penguins on Tuesday.
Laine has points in every game this season and now has six total to begin the year. Somewhat uncharacteristically, Laine has done most of his damage at even strength, managing only one power-play assist through Winnipeg's first four contests. It's still early, though, and the Finnish-born winger's production on the power play should increase as the season gets going.
