Jets' Patrik Laine: Should get on ice Tuesday
Head coach Paul Maurice said Laine (foot) is expected to skate Tuesday morning, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Maurice elaborated that Laine's dealing with a bruised foot, and the team wants the swelling to go down before returning him to game action. The Jets play Tuesday against the Sabres, so Laine will likely be evaluated following morning skate to see if he'll be available. The 21-year-old shouldn't be out much longer if he can't go, and he'll be instrumental to the team's playoff push, as he's racked up 26 goals and 33 helpers over 64 games.
