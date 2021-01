Laine (upper body) will miss Tuesday's clash with Ottawa, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It will be the second straight game on the shelf for Laine as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury In the season opener, the 22-year-old winger was nearly unstoppable with two goals on three shots and one helper. Once given the all-clear, the Finn should be a lock to resume his spot in the top six. In the meantime, Mathieu Perreault figures to continue featuring on the second line.