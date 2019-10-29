Jets' Patrik Laine: Sitting out Tuesday

Laine (lower body) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against Anaheim and is considered day-to-day, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Laine suffered the injury during practice Monday, and came into the game considered to be doubtful for the clash. In stead of electing to pull up a forward, the team will roll with seven defenseman for the game, as Luca Sbisa is expected to draw into the lineup. On the power-play, it's unclear who will take over the point on the first unit, but Andrew Copp and Anthony Bitetto could be in line for some power-play time. Laine will catch a break for his recovery, as his next chance to suit up will be on the road in San Jose on Friday.