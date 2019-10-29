Jets' Patrik Laine: Sitting out Tuesday
Laine (lower body) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against Anaheim and is considered day-to-day, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Laine suffered the injury during practice Monday, and came into the game considered to be doubtful for the clash. In stead of electing to pull up a forward, the team will roll with seven defenseman for the game, as Luca Sbisa is expected to draw into the lineup. On the power-play, it's unclear who will take over the point on the first unit, but Andrew Copp and Anthony Bitetto could be in line for some power-play time. Laine will catch a break for his recovery, as his next chance to suit up will be on the road in San Jose on Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.