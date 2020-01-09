Jets' Patrik Laine: Slow start to 2020
Laine has only scored one goal in four contests to begin the calendar year.
The Finnish-born sniper produced seven points in his final five contests of 2019, but Laine's 2020 has gotten off to a slow start. He only has one goal to his name, in four January contests. Pointless in his last three, Laine will look to change his fortunes Thursday against Boston. In six career contests versus the Bruins, Laine has a goal and three assists, but he's yet to face them this season.
