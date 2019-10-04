Jets' Patrik Laine: Snags helper in loss
Laine recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-4 defeat to the Rangers.
Laine put four shots on net, but wasn't able to sneak one past Henrik Lundqvist. After putting up the lowest point total of his young career in 2018-19 (50), the Finn will no doubt be motivated to get back to being on of the elite producers in the NHL this season. If he can avoid the extended slumps that plagued him last year, the elite sniper should be capable of topping the 40-goal mark in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.