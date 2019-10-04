Jets' Patrik Laine: Snags helper in loss

Laine recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-4 defeat to the Rangers.

Laine put four shots on net, but wasn't able to sneak one past Henrik Lundqvist. After putting up the lowest point total of his young career in 2018-19 (50), the Finn will no doubt be motivated to get back to being on of the elite producers in the NHL this season. If he can avoid the extended slumps that plagued him last year, the elite sniper should be capable of topping the 40-goal mark in 2019-20.