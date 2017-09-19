Jets' Patrik Laine: Snags power-play goal

Laine one-timed the puck into the back of the net in Monday's 3-2 shootout defeat to Minnesota.

Laine's sniping ability was on full display as he winged the puck past Niklas Svedberg on a perfectly set up one-timer from Nikolaj Ehlers. The winger will likely have a chip on his shoulder after losing out on the Calder Trophy to Auston Matthews last season.