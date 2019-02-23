Jets' Patrik Laine: Snaps 15-game goalless streak
Laine scored a pair of power-play goals, breaking his long goal drought, in a 6-3 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.
The two goals snapped a 15-game scoreless streak, which is by far the longest of Laine's career. He was still getting a lot of shots on goal during the drought, but none were finding the back of the net. As a result of this goalless run, Laine's shooting percentage dropped to 13.6, which is nearly 5.0 percent below what it was last season. Laine can get hot at any moment and real off six or seven goals in just a handful of games, but with a quarter of the season left, Laine is on pace for the lowest offensive output campaign of his young NHL career. He has 27 goals and 39 points in 61 games during 2018-19.
