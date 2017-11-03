Jets' Patrik Laine: Snaps four-game scoring drought
Laine potted his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's win over the Stars.
Laine had been held off the scoresheet in his previous four outings, but broke out of the slump Thursday with a great snipe from the slot off a feed from Bryan Little. The 19-year-old still has five goals and seven points in 12 games and has remained on the top power-play unit. Considering a four-game point drought was the longest of his career, we really wouldn't be too worried about his mediocre start to the season.
