Jets' Patrik Laine: Snipes first tally

Laine scored the Jets' only goal of a 4-1 loss to the Islanders on Sunday.

His second-period tally cut the deficit to 3-1, but the Jets were unable to muster any more offense. Laine had four shots, two hits and two blocked shots in the contest. The Finnish winger has produced a respectable three-game point streak with a goal and two helpers to start the year.

