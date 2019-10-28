Jets' Patrik Laine: Status uncertain Tuesday
Laine left practice Monday after suffering an undisclosed injury and is questionable versus Anaheim on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Laine is bogged down in a seven-game goal drought, despite racking up 19 shots over that stretch. During his slump, the winger averaged 5:21 of ice time with the man advantage, so he's had plenty of opportunities to get one into the back of the net. If Laine is unable to go versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Jack Roslovic figures to slot into the second line alongside Bryan Little and Kyle Connor.
