Jets' Patrik Laine: Stays scorching on power play

Laine finished with a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Laine's third consecutive outing with a goal and an assist has him up to 28 goals and 48 points for the season. Five of the 19-year-old sniper's six points in this scorching three-game stretch have come on the power play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories