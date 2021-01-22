Laine (upper body) will not be available against the Senators on Saturday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Laine will miss his fourth consecutive contest with what continues to be deemed a day-to-day issue. Andrew Copp figures to continue filling a top-six role while Laine is sidelined, though he won't offer anything close to the same level of offensive production. Additionally, Paul Stastny has been elevated to the No. 1 power-play unit, bolstering his fantasy value. With the upcoming back-to-back, it seems unlikely Laine will be ready for Sunday's clash with Edmonton, either.