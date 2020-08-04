Laine (wrist) is not on the ice for warmups and won't play in Tuesday's Game 3 against Calgary, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Laine was unable to suit up in Monday's contest against the Flames, as he seems to still be dealing with the injury he suffered in Game 1. With the Finn sidelined again, Mathieu Perreault will continue to operate on the second line while Andrew Copp takes over as the No. 1 center. It's unclear whether Laine will be able to play in Thursday's pivotal Game 4 clash at this point.