Jets' Patrik Laine: Strikes on man advantage in Game 1 win

Laine lit the lamp on the power play to the detriment of the Golden Knights in Saturday's 4-2, Game 1 win in the Western Conference finals.

Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was zoned in on Blake Wheeler, only for Wheeler to craftily thread a one-timer across the ice to Laine for the Finn's fourth goal and 11th point of these playoffs. The second-year scoring sensation could prove to be a real headache for the expansion club.