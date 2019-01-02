Jets' Patrik Laine: Struggling to produce
Laine has registered just one goal in his previous seven contests.
Despite his recent slump, Laine remains just five goals behind Alex Ovechkin (29) for the league lead. The 20-year-old Laine's next chance to find the back of the net will come against the Penguins on Friday, which may start the streaking Matt Murray who is riding a five-game winning streak.
