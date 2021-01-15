Laine scored a pair of goals and added an assist Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Flames. He also had four PIM, three shots and three hits.

The fifth-year forward was sensational in this one, getting the Jets on the board in the first period and adding his second tally in overtime. He also drew the second assist on Kyle Connor's game-tying, power-play goal late in the second. After an offseason dominated by speculation about his future with the Jets, Laine made a statement on the ice with his spectacular performance. Laine had 28 goals and 63 points in 68 games last season after opening his NHL career with three straight 30-goal campaigns.