Jets' Patrik Laine: Tallies goal against Vancouver
Laine ripped a wrist shot from the slot to register his second goal of the season in Thursday's matchup with Vancouver.
Laine was in the hunt for the Calder Trophy for much of his rookie campaign before ultimately losing out to Auston Matthews. The Finn recorded a 17.6 shooting percentage last year that is going to be hard to replicate -- although through four games he sits at 15.4. The winger seems quite comfortable on the second line alongside Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault.
