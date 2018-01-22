Jets' Patrik Laine: Tallies only goal in 1-0 win
Laine scored and added three shots on goal during a 1-0 victory over the Canucks on Sunday.
The second-year wing beat Anders Nilsson during the first period, and that was all she wrote. Laine's shooting percentage is down from last season, but with more shots going to the net, he's just about on the same pace as last season. In the last five games, Laine has scored three times and averaged 3.8 shots on goal per contest.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...