Jets' Patrik Laine: Tallies only goal in 1-0 win

Laine scored and added three shots on goal during a 1-0 victory over the Canucks on Sunday.

The second-year wing beat Anders Nilsson during the first period, and that was all she wrote. Laine's shooting percentage is down from last season, but with more shots going to the net, he's just about on the same pace as last season. In the last five games, Laine has scored three times and averaged 3.8 shots on goal per contest.