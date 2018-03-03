Jets' Patrik Laine: Tallies two goals
Laine lit the lamp twice, including the game winner, in a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings on Friday.
This is the sixth time in his last seven games that the Finn has had a multi-point performance. After tallying 36 goals as a rookie, Laine has 33 goals through 64 games this season. He may actually be able to improve upon the impressive numbers he put together in his first campaign, further solidifying him as one of the top fantasy players out there.
