Jets' Patrik Laine: Thriving as playmaker
Laine dished out three assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.
Laine's up to a point-per-game pace through 18 thanks to his newfound playmaking ability. With 14 helpers, he's already halfway to his previous best output in the assist category. If Laine's 6.3 shooting percentage rebounds closer to his career 15.1 percent mark, the Finnish winger could take his game to new heights this season.
