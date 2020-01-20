Jets' Patrik Laine: Tickles twine in loss

Laine scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Laine snapped a seven-game goal drought with the tally, his 16th of the year. The Finnish winger is up to 44 points, 154 shots and 69 hits through 47 contests. He's emerged as a more balanced player in his fourth season, currently on track for a career year despite the lighter haul in the goal column.