Jets' Patrik Laine: Ties game in second frame

Laine scored one goal and fired seven shots on net in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Laine's goal -- a rocketing one-timer -- was much needed to even the score 1-1 in the second period, but the tie lasted just 43 seconds as Tomas Nosek marched down the ice and put Vegas back into the lead. It was just the 20-year-old's third goal of the playoffs, as his high-caliber scoring performance of the regular season (44 goals) hasn't carried over into the postseason.