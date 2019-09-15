Jets' Patrik Laine: Training in Europe during holdout

Laine (contract dispute) is training with SC Bern in Switzerland while the restricted free agent remains unsigned by the Jets.

Jets coach Paul Maurice is actually pleased with this development, as training with a pro team should keep Laine in shape while he remains away from Winnipeg. On the other hand, this also suggests that the three-time 30-goal scorer isn't particularly close to striking a deal with the Jets. While it has been theorized that Mitch Marner's six-year contract with a $10.893 AAV with the Maple Leafs could set the market and help further negotiations with other high-profile restricted free agents around the league, that doesn't seem to be the case with Laine's situation thus far.