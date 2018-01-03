Jets' Patrik Laine: Two helpers in loss to Avs

Laine recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.

While it's been five games since Laine last found the back of the net, he's continued to move the fantasy needle with five helpers and 16 shots during that span. The Finn has been promoted to an intriguing top-line gig alongside Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor, and the trio appears to be showing immediate chemistry. Expect Laine to mark the goal column sooner than later.