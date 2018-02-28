Jets' Patrik Laine: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss

Laine recorded two assists while adding two shots, two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

He extended his point streak to six games, racking up six goals and 11 points over that stretch. Laine's now got 31 goals and 55 points in 64 games, and the second-year star should easily cruise past his rookie totals of 36 goals and 64 points as he helps lead the Jets towards the playoffs.